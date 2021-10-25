Letoya Makhene looks back on her collabo with Ma'Brrr and how much she adored her

Actress and singer Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has the fondest memories about the late Brenda Fassie. Having recorded a song with the icon called Nginje when she was only 17, Letoya has shared how much she adored Ma'Brrr.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Letoya said her fondest memories were that of family time. They spent a lot of Christmases together and the pool parties are some of the treasured memories she has of MaBrrr.

“My fondest memories of her were family moments because that's what she was. She wasn't a superstar in our home. These are people we grew up with, she loved my mother as well. She took my mom as her own because my mom was that person to her, but my mom was that person to everybody.

“She would just waltz in and come and lie on my mother's lap and just say 'I'm tired Aggie. I miss you and Bluza'. And sometimes she would just break out in song and my mother would tell her it's OK Brenda - sing. Her singing would be healing for her.”

Taking to Instagram the singer shared a clip of her musical family singing the song she did with Brenda at her 37th birthday dinner last month.