LISTEN | Faith Nketsi says she holds nothing back in upcoming reality TV season
The countdown to the season 3 premier of Faith Nketsi's reality show Have Faith is finally over as it's set to make its debut on MTV Base on Monday, October 25.
It's been a rollercoaster and a taxing process for Faith to allow more and more people into her private life but she finally feels like she's developed the thick skin necessary to be herself without fear.
“So in season 1, I did not understand what was going on, I was still scared [and] I was shy, season 2 I started loosening up and I was thinking of other people, season three honestly I could not be bothered and I feel like myself and the audience — we're like sitting in the dining room together.”
A lot of drama, shade and raw moments is what people can expect from this season as she goes through life's challenges with her friends and family.
Listen to the conversation here:
Here's what you can expect from season 3 of Have Faith:
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
In April 2020, Faith ventured into the beauty industry, launching her makeup line FE Beauty, and she plans to shed light on her life as an entrepreneur and the woes she's experienced along the way.
“A lot of people have been asking questions about it so I will be unpacking a lot of questions that people have ... in everything that you do when it comes to business it's not easy and even with FE Beauty there's just up and downs, lawyers ... just so many things, so that's definitely going to be unpacked so people can see that it's really not that easy.”
BOYFRIEND
Fans have been itching to find out who Faith's boyfriend who recently bought her a Range Rover is, and we're yet to see if she'll unveil her mystery man.
“I was just so excited, I didn't even think about it, I just posted, posted [about him gifting me a Range Rover on our anniversary] ... I was just so excited that I posted in the moment ... maybe I should have waited ... but you'll see the lead-up to the day and exactly how everything unfolded ... you have to watch,” she said.
FRIENDSHIP
If you follow Faith on social media you'll notice how she and her manager Andzelo Tivani have grown to become great friends. The reality TV star says she'll be unpacking their friendship and how they demarcate the two worlds.
“We do touch base on that a lot, we have a serious conversation where we try to differentiate the two. He's obviously not happy about certain things, I'm not happy about certain things. There's a lot of things that are addressed ... it is difficult to move from an employee and employer relationship to a friendship that is genuine and still maintain the professionalism.”
RAP CAREER
While Faith had called off her rap career venture late last year, images of her being back in studio saying that it will be better than last time have sparked rumours that she has reignited her musical career. Faith said people have to tune in to her reality show to find out.
“I cannot confirm or deny it. I feel like it's such a big part of the show ... people should tune in.”