LISTEN | Faith Nketsi says she holds nothing back in upcoming reality TV season

The countdown to the season 3 premier of Faith Nketsi's reality show Have Faith is finally over as it's set to make its debut on MTV Base on Monday, October 25.

It's been a rollercoaster and a taxing process for Faith to allow more and more people into her private life but she finally feels like she's developed the thick skin necessary to be herself without fear.

“So in season 1, I did not understand what was going on, I was still scared [and] I was shy, season 2 I started loosening up and I was thinking of other people, season three honestly I could not be bothered and I feel like myself and the audience — we're like sitting in the dining room together.”

A lot of drama, shade and raw moments is what people can expect from this season as she goes through life's challenges with her friends and family.

Listen to the conversation here: