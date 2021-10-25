Pasi Koetle-Nyokong is spreading her wings into fashion with 'Uzuri'

Uzuri means "beauty" in Swahili and that's the name Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong chose for her latest business venture, this time in fashion.

She launched Gorge as her debut in the entrepreneurial space, and now she is spreading her wings into her first love, fashion. The store had been doing well online when she decided to open a physical store.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mapaseka said the business was born from a relationship she had with boutique owner Agnes whose clothes she loved wearing. The owner encouraged her to start her own business.

“It’s amazing how the clothing business started. I love fashion and I make sure I take myself seriously. Whenever I go to places, events or out with friends, I worry about what to wear.

“So I used to post for people, for those Instagram boutiques that will always give celebrities clothes in exchange for a tag or whatnot. I didn't like taking too many items from shops because the boring part about it is they want you to post immediately when you get the clothes. So I always stick to one person who got my style every time.”