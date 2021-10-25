TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Here's what went down at Huawei Joburg Day

25 October 2021 - 15:30 By Joy Mphande
Shekhinah is one of the artists who lit up the Joburg Day stage.
Image: Supplied

Nothing beats good music, good food and great company, which are all the elements that made up the latest Huawei Joburg Day hosted by 947 FM.

The music festival is one of Mzansi's most anticipated music and social occasions and this year, TshisaLIVE got to experience it all at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre on Friday. 

The organisers have had to resort to the show being virtual on two occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations, which at present restrict social gatherings to 750 people indoors.

Nonetheless, 947 held a VIP experience, with performances by rapper Nasty C, amapiano star DBN Gogo, singer Shekinah, DJ Prince Kaybee and electronic duo Goldfish.

Take a look at the snaps below:

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Aside from the most captivating and electrifying performances by these renowned artists, we spotted some of the hosts of 947, Anele Mdoda and Thando Thabethe, who MC'd the event, and mingled with other Mzansi A-listers too.

Renowned designer David Tlale and the newly crowned Miss SA Lela Mswane were among them.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

While the celebrity element of the festival is one thing to write home about, Anele's breakfast show, Anele and The Club on 947, has been running a campaign helping ordinary people in love to arrange the perfect proposal.

947 captured a beautifully arranged moment of these two love birds taking their relationship to the next level.

Image: Supplied

