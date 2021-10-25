SNAPS | Here's what went down at Huawei Joburg Day

Nothing beats good music, good food and great company, which are all the elements that made up the latest Huawei Joburg Day hosted by 947 FM.

The music festival is one of Mzansi's most anticipated music and social occasions and this year, TshisaLIVE got to experience it all at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre on Friday.

The organisers have had to resort to the show being virtual on two occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations, which at present restrict social gatherings to 750 people indoors.

Nonetheless, 947 held a VIP experience, with performances by rapper Nasty C, amapiano star DBN Gogo, singer Shekinah, DJ Prince Kaybee and electronic duo Goldfish.

Take a look at the snaps below: