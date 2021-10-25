SNAPS | Mpura won! Kamo Mphela rocked and more highlights from the SA Amapiano Awards

Amapiano stars came out dressed to the nines at the first SA Amapiano Music Awards held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

Despite the controversy surrounding the award show, with DJ Qness accused of stealing the concept from the apparent first Amapiano Awards and renaming the SA Amapiano Awards, the DJ ignored the cease and desist letter served by the legal representative of the Amapiano Awards founder.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the Amapiano Awards legal representatives, Masilo Attorney, said they will continue to take legal action against DJ Qness.

DJ Qness, however, has denied having received any letters from lawyers and said he was honoured to celebrate the artists contributing to the amapiano genre.

“I haven't received anything about lawyers yesterday or today. I'm just fulfilling my purpose. I'm honoured to have been able to,” he told TshisaLIVE.

"The award show for me was about all the kids who took to the townships and started creating music in the back room using a computer that barely had a screen. This is what amapiano is about because I was that artist who started from nothing. I had to suffer to become DJ Qness.”