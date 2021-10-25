TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mpura won! Kamo Mphela rocked and more highlights from the SA Amapiano Awards

25 October 2021 - 13:30 By Joy Mphande
Most categories in the first SA Amapiano Music Awards were highly contested.
Most categories in the first SA Amapiano Music Awards were highly contested.
Image: Instagram/ Boohle

Amapiano stars came out dressed to the nines at the first SA Amapiano Music Awards held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. 

Despite the controversy surrounding the award show, with DJ Qness accused of stealing the concept from the apparent first Amapiano Awards and renaming the SA Amapiano Awards, the DJ ignored the cease and desist letter served by the legal representative of the Amapiano Awards founder.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the Amapiano Awards legal representatives, Masilo Attorney, said they will continue to take legal action against DJ Qness.

DJ Qness, however, has denied having received any letters from lawyers and said he was honoured to celebrate the artists contributing to the amapiano genre.

“I haven't received anything about lawyers yesterday or today. I'm just fulfilling my purpose. I'm honoured to have been able to,” he told TshisaLIVE.

"The award show for me was about all the kids who took to the townships and started creating music in the back room using a computer that barely had a screen. This is what amapiano is about because I was that artist who started from nothing. I had to suffer to become DJ Qness.”

Most categories were highly contested. Some of the night's biggest moments happened when the late Mpura won an award for best lyricist and the late Killer Kau's Ama Neighbour took the Best Amapiano Collabo award.

Take a look at some of the highlights below:

Kamo Mphela performs at the SA Amapiano Awards.
Kamo Mphela performs at the SA Amapiano Awards.
Image: TshisaLIVE
DJ Uncle Waffles performs at the awards
DJ Uncle Waffles performs at the awards
Image: TshisaLIVE
Rasta's tribute to Mpura on stage at the awards.
Rasta's tribute to Mpura on stage at the awards.
Image: TshisaLIVE
Kamo Mphela at the awards.
Kamo Mphela at the awards.
Image: TshisaLIVE
Arthur Mafokate and his daughter Owami at the awards.
Arthur Mafokate and his daughter Owami at the awards.
Image: TshisaLIVE.
Tumi Morake and her husband Mpho Osie-Tutu with Kuhle Adams at the awards.
Tumi Morake and her husband Mpho Osie-Tutu with Kuhle Adams at the awards.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Here's the list of winners:

Best Amapiano Music Video

  • Dinaledi — Major League DJz, Abidoza, Mpho Sebina

Best Amapiano Newcomer

  • Boohle

Friends of Amapiano

  • Riky Rick

Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year

  • Khuza Gogo — DBN Gogo, Blaqnick, MasterBlaq, Mpura, Ama Avenger and MJ

Best Amapiano Dance Act

  • Kamo Mphela

Best Amapiano Lyricist/Rapper

  • Mpura

Best Amapiano Vocalist

  • Boohle

Best Amapiano Collaboration

  • Killer Kau and Mr Jazziq featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma and DJ Thackzin — Ama Neighbour

Best Amapiano Music Producer

  • Kabza De Small

Amapiano Song of the Year

  • Umsebenzi Wethu — Busta 929 and Mpura featuring Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

Amapiano Awards takes legal action against DJ Qness for 'stealing' idea

DJ Qness is being accused of stealing the South African Amapiano awards concept and has been sent a cease and desist letter.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Reason pens a letter to Pro Kid and HHP as ‘amapiano vs hip-hop’ chats rage on

"Things haven’t been the same since you left, gents. A silent war has started between two cultures you taught us to combine."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Taking 'yano to the world'- Zimbabwean amapiano star Sha Sha wins a BET

Sho Madjozi lost out to Burna Boy in the Best International Act category.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students