SNAPS | Mpura won! Kamo Mphela rocked and more highlights from the SA Amapiano Awards
Amapiano stars came out dressed to the nines at the first SA Amapiano Music Awards held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.
Despite the controversy surrounding the award show, with DJ Qness accused of stealing the concept from the apparent first Amapiano Awards and renaming the SA Amapiano Awards, the DJ ignored the cease and desist letter served by the legal representative of the Amapiano Awards founder.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the Amapiano Awards legal representatives, Masilo Attorney, said they will continue to take legal action against DJ Qness.
DJ Qness, however, has denied having received any letters from lawyers and said he was honoured to celebrate the artists contributing to the amapiano genre.
“I haven't received anything about lawyers yesterday or today. I'm just fulfilling my purpose. I'm honoured to have been able to,” he told TshisaLIVE.
"The award show for me was about all the kids who took to the townships and started creating music in the back room using a computer that barely had a screen. This is what amapiano is about because I was that artist who started from nothing. I had to suffer to become DJ Qness.”
Most categories were highly contested. Some of the night's biggest moments happened when the late Mpura won an award for best lyricist and the late Killer Kau's Ama Neighbour took the Best Amapiano Collabo award.
Take a look at some of the highlights below:
Here's the list of winners:
Best Amapiano Music Video
- Dinaledi — Major League DJz, Abidoza, Mpho Sebina
Best Amapiano Newcomer
- Boohle
Friends of Amapiano
- Riky Rick
Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year
- Khuza Gogo — DBN Gogo, Blaqnick, MasterBlaq, Mpura, Ama Avenger and MJ
Best Amapiano Dance Act
- Kamo Mphela
Best Amapiano Lyricist/Rapper
- Mpura
Best Amapiano Vocalist
- Boohle
Best Amapiano Collaboration
- Killer Kau and Mr Jazziq featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma and DJ Thackzin — Ama Neighbour
Best Amapiano Music Producer
- Kabza De Small
Amapiano Song of the Year
- Umsebenzi Wethu — Busta 929 and Mpura featuring Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa