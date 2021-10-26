DBN Gogo says she's needed to adjust to fame: 'I'm actually a very shy person'

The Khuza Gogo star said she was still adjusting to the fame and attention she had acquired since becoming a star.

“I really didn't expect it at all, it's so weird when you go to places and people know you. I'm actually a very shy person, which is very shocking to a lot of people. I always say that even though my face is a big part of my brand, I wish I was like Deadmau5, where you could wear a mask and go about your life because no-one knows what you look like in real life. But my face is my brand, so it's a personal connection with the people and being recognised. It's incredibly difficult but it's the give-and-take of what I do.”

With there having been talk about the number of female DJs flooding the amapiano space, DBN Gogo says that being a part of the Equal Music Campaign was an emphasis on the importance of supporting black women having an equal spotlight and say in the music industry.

“There is an influx [of amapiano DJs] and that's the beauty of amapiano, it's so inclusive, anyone can do it, there's no gatekeepers in Amapiano. I really feel like it's such a blanket statement to say that people are just pretty and don't have the talent. People like to judge before they give you the platform and that's not fair. At the end of the day, the talent will speak for itself and the consumers will always know ... the more women we have the better ... let's take up space.”