Here’s why DJ Zinhle probs won’t be on Lasizwe’s spicy YouTube show any time soon

26 October 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Zinhle says she'll never be on Lasizwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth YouTube series.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle has made it clear she is not looking to appear on Lasizwe Dambuza’s popular YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth. 

In a recent Instagram live between Lasizwe and Zinhle, the YouTuber proposed the DJ appears on his show. But Zinhle was quick to shut down his invitation.

“In front of 6,000 people? I will not come to that show. You will ask me bulls***t questions, things that are not there. What are you going to ask me? Listen, I'm a respected mother of two children." she said.

DJ Zinhle's fans have constantly wondered about the dynamics of her love life, motherhood journey, co-parenting with rapper AKA  and celebrity friendships.

They will be hoping her reality show Unexpected on BET will dish the tea.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show. However, this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate,” DJ Zinhle said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Speaking of her venture into reality TV in a recent interview on DStv's #OhSnack, she said it was important for her to control the narrative around her brand after many years in the limelight.

"Everything that has happened has made me realise I've been quite controversial for the past few years, unintentionally most times. I'm finally in a space where I feel like I'm in control with what is happening with my brand and with the messaging that goes around with what I do," she said.

