Ntando Duma compared to Makhadzi as celebs show their political colours

26 October 2021 - 10:32 By Joy Mphande
Ntando Duma's name gets dragged in Makhadzi's ANC saga.
Ntando Duma's name gets dragged in Makhadzi's ANC saga.
Image: Instagram/ Ntando Duma

With less than a week to go until the local government elections, several celebs have shown their political colours.

Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi was shunned by many on the TL for donning an outfit in ANC colours — green, yellow and black — and for her performance at an ANC rally this past weekend.

While her name dominated the trends list, many drew comparisons with actress Ntando Duma. 

Ntando has “committed to go all about the country with the EFF to spread the word of #LandAndJobsManje and to encourage all young people to #VoteEFF”.

The actress has previously came under fire for her affiliation with the red berets.

Fans have stood firm behind the two stars to defend them from trolls.

Ntando has addressed the hate she sometimes gets for supporting the EFF, saying it has got old. 

“Your guys’ obsession with me and my affiliation with the EFF is now starting to become extremely weary. To even write an entire paragraph with groundless & unjustified facts. But if this puts bread on your table, then who the hell am I to make you starve. Idla. Ungalambi mntase,” Ntando said.

