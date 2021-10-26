Ntando Duma compared to Makhadzi as celebs show their political colours

With less than a week to go until the local government elections, several celebs have shown their political colours.

Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi was shunned by many on the TL for donning an outfit in ANC colours — green, yellow and black — and for her performance at an ANC rally this past weekend.

While her name dominated the trends list, many drew comparisons with actress Ntando Duma.

Ntando has “committed to go all about the country with the EFF to spread the word of #LandAndJobsManje and to encourage all young people to #VoteEFF”.

The actress has previously came under fire for her affiliation with the red berets.

Fans have stood firm behind the two stars to defend them from trolls.