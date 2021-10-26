TshisaLIVE

'You continue to inspire beyond the grave' — Shona Ferguson bags coveted international award

26 October 2021 - 10:11 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson celebrated Shona's win over the weekend.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has reflected on her late husband's creative genius after their big win at the Hollywood and Prestigious African Awards.

Kings Of Joburg won three awards for Best Series in Africa, Best Supporting Actress which went to actress Cindy Mahlangu and Best Lead in a TV series that went to the late Shona Ferguson.

Connie took to her Instagram to share how proud she was of her husband for beating the odds.

“I am beyond elated for this win. Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films.”

The couple built Ferguson Films from the ground up, and went on to produce some of the most-watched telenovelas and soap operas in the country.

“To say I’m proud of my husband would be the biggest understatement. This guy. Not only was he the biggest dreamer but also the hardest worker in the room. Boss extraordinaire! With the brightest smile and heartiest laughter! Sorely missed but fondly remembered by all,” Connie said of her husband.

The actress has promised to keep her husband's legacy alive. 

“We receive this in your honour. May the memory of you never fade in people’s minds and hearts. You are loved by many, and remembered for how you touched people’s lives and the difference you made to them. You continue to inspire beyond the grave. You truly are one of a kind. Chosen to defy death.”

