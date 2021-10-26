'You continue to inspire beyond the grave' — Shona Ferguson bags coveted international award

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has reflected on her late husband's creative genius after their big win at the Hollywood and Prestigious African Awards.

Kings Of Joburg won three awards for Best Series in Africa, Best Supporting Actress which went to actress Cindy Mahlangu and Best Lead in a TV series that went to the late Shona Ferguson.

Connie took to her Instagram to share how proud she was of her husband for beating the odds.

“I am beyond elated for this win. Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films.”