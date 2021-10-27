TshisaLIVE

'Focus on making good music and not on what others think' — Sjava's advice to Big Hash

27 October 2021 - 06:00
Sjava jerks Big Hash into focus with encouraging words.
Image: Supplied/ iMprente Media

After several years in the industry, Sjava has shared some advice with rapper Big Hash.

Big Hash took to Twitter expressing how he found it laughable that there could be people who did not know that the Young project he released in 2019 is a mixtape.

Sjava responded to his Twitter post encouraging him not to be fazed by people opinions, but rather focus on making music for his fans.

Focus on making good music and not what n***as think umculo ungawenzeli ukuvunywa yenzela abantu,” he wrote 

“You’re not wrong OG this s**t is all I have even whether I have everything else or nothing at all,” Big Hash wrote in response.

Big Hash revealed that he is working on his debut album and will be collaborating with producer Zoocci Coke Dope.

“Sheeesh. Just spoke to Zoo, looks like we’re gonna executive produce my debut album together. Mad excited to see where that goes, first stop though: my mixtape Aries in November.”

The rapper recently split from his record label and shared his excitement at being able to release music again.

“I’m finally free! They can’t take my sh**t down no more. It’s comeback season, baby. They can’t stop us!  New mixtape Aries this November.”

