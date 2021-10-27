'Focus on making good music and not on what others think' — Sjava's advice to Big Hash

After several years in the industry, Sjava has shared some advice with rapper Big Hash.

Big Hash took to Twitter expressing how he found it laughable that there could be people who did not know that the Young project he released in 2019 is a mixtape.

Sjava responded to his Twitter post encouraging him not to be fazed by people opinions, but rather focus on making music for his fans.

“Focus on making good music and not what n***as think umculo ungawenzeli ukuvunywa yenzela abantu,” he wrote

“You’re not wrong OG this s**t is all I have even whether I have everything else or nothing at all,” Big Hash wrote in response.