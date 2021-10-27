Podcaster Rea Gopane comes under fire for claims made about JazziQ

Podcaster Rea Gopane is in hot water again after he made defamatory claims about amapiano star JazziQ.

In a recent episode of his podcast with Blvck Steph, Rea suggested JazziQ is somewhat responsible for the deaths of Mpura and Killer Kau, who died in a fatal car accident in August this year.

"The whole entire entertainment industry looked past the fact that JazziQ sacrificed Mpura and Killer Kau for the betterment of his career. When I saw him I felt like that Woza music video came out after everything happened. Why were Mpura and Killer Kau in the music video when they are not featured on the song? And then I'm like the day after they died, he left and went to Ghana. I'm just saying that, we're not reading in-between the lines," he said.

TshisaLIVE reached out to JazziQ but he declined to comment on the matter, saying he is not doing interviews. However, TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that the amapiano star may be looking at taking the legal route to deal with Rea.