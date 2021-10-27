Reason plans to write Gqom records as Sizwe Alakine

Musician Sizwe Alakine, formerly known as Reason, has big plans for the popular genre of gqom that has been flying a little under the radar since the amapiano wave hit.

Sizwe shook things up in the music world with his sudden move to amapiano and has repeatedly squashed the rumour mill and misconceptions about him solely being about the hip-hop culture.

In a series of tweets Sizwe has shared his song-writing plans for a genre many were not expecting him to jump on.

He said: “He writes music for all genres, and he loved helping everyone win.

“I'm going to Durban in two weeks to song write on gqom records. To help others do what I can do. Ask anybody around.

“I'm all about sharing ideas for everyone to win. Even the next big hip-hop song was written by me. Cause that's what I do. I share,” he wrote