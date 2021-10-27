WATCH | Gratitude overwhelms Zodwa Wabantu into an ‘ugly’ cry: ‘Thank you for choosing me’

Reality star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has been reduced to tears by the favour she feels she has that leads to people mentioning her name in top places and has allowed her to continue to make money.

Zodwa has businesses under her belt, but the moves have not been as easy as she has made it seem.

Overwhelmed by gratitude, the reality TV star took to her Instagram in a video and laid her emotions bare for all to see.

“I'm so grateful to all the people who make the decision to say Zodwa Wabantu, we want her on board, all the major deals, bookings, clubs, shisanyamas and our friends who mention our names in meetings.

“On things we couldn't see or have a say on because we were not there but we have people who say our names behind our backs, more especially when it involves money 'ngithanda ukubonga nga khulu.”