Ayanda Thabethe says skip Gucci and get an inverter instead, so you can keep the lights on
“I’m not saying load-shedding is right or we should have it ... but it’s there and there’s nothing we can do about it so rather prioritise your comfort ...”
Television presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe recently took to Twitter to share her 2 cents worth about power cuts that have affected the whole of Mzansi.
The star shared that there is no need to stay in the dark when the power goes off. She had a solution for Mzansi's load-shedding woes - switch the guap spent on designer items and buy an inverter.
The country was plunged into level 4 load-shedding earlier this week, and instead of complaining about something that was out of her control, Ayanda thought it best to share her tips on how to not feel the wrath of #Eishkom.
“Methinks if you can afford a Gucci (or other luxury brand) shoe — you definitely can afford an inverter ... there’s really no need for you to know what load-shedding is ... that thing works like a bomb!” she said.
In the comment sections tweeps were quick to point out that her tweet was for a select few because she mentioned a luxurious brand as a point of reference, something that doesn't apply to the average joe on the street.
Ayanda said buying the inverter was about prioritising comfort. An inverter retails from about R6,000 and can go up to more than 15K.
In a series of replies, the presenter explained what the device is and how it works.
“A device that converts direct current into alternating current”... in short, a device that you can keep on charge in your garage (or anywhere). It’s quiet, unlike a generator, and when Eskom let's you down — it uses its power to keep the lights on.
“If you don’t like sitting in the dark waiting for electricity to come back then maybe one should educate themselves about it — no. I’m glad I’ve highlighted a solution for you. You’re welcome.”
