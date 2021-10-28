Ayanda Thabethe says skip Gucci and get an inverter instead, so you can keep the lights on

Television presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe recently took to Twitter to share her 2 cents worth about power cuts that have affected the whole of Mzansi.

The star shared that there is no need to stay in the dark when the power goes off. She had a solution for Mzansi's load-shedding woes - switch the guap spent on designer items and buy an inverter.

The country was plunged into level 4 load-shedding earlier this week, and instead of complaining about something that was out of her control, Ayanda thought it best to share her tips on how to not feel the wrath of #Eishkom.

“Methinks if you can afford a Gucci (or other luxury brand) shoe — you definitely can afford an inverter ... there’s really no need for you to know what load-shedding is ... that thing works like a bomb!” she said.