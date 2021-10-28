Halala! Fezile Makhanya becomes a dad: 'I’m filled with so many emotions'

Actor and TV presenter Fezile Makhanya has shared a cute snap of his newborn son, introducing him to the world.

Fezile has been married to his wife Nondyebo Dzingwa for more than eight years and the couple have kept their married life away from prying eyes and the spotlight by remaining private.

They've managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps and away from the TLs, only posting the snap of the newborn recently.

Taking to Instagram, Fezile shared the adorable snap of him holding his child and was totes smitten by the little guy.