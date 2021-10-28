Halala! Fezile Makhanya becomes a dad: 'I’m filled with so many emotions'
Actor and TV presenter Fezile Makhanya has shared a cute snap of his newborn son, introducing him to the world.
Fezile has been married to his wife Nondyebo Dzingwa for more than eight years and the couple have kept their married life away from prying eyes and the spotlight by remaining private.
They've managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps and away from the TLs, only posting the snap of the newborn recently.
Taking to Instagram, Fezile shared the adorable snap of him holding his child and was totes smitten by the little guy.
Filled with excitement and the joy only a father could express, the former The Queen actor wrote that the new addition to the family filled him with many emotions he couldn't put into words.
“I’ve known of your existence for some time now, but meeting you for the very first time has me looking at life differently. Feelings of joy, excitement, pride & anxiety are an understatement. I’m still in disbelief that you’ve made me uBaba.
“It’s been a long time coming (excuse the pun) and I honestly can’t thank God enough. What matters is that you’re here now, in my arms, in our arms. I want you to know that uBaba has your back & I will be forever present in your life. There’s a lot that I want to teach you, and a lot that I’d like to learn from you too. Most importantly, know that uBaba loves you very much. Love, uBaba Wakho.”