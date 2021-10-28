It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef
Limpopo born stars King Monada and Makhadzi have let bygones be bygones and have swept their dispute under the carpet.
While fans were still convinced that the two artists were not on good terms, King Monada took to Twitter on Wednesday setting the record straight on their relationship.
“I and Makhadzi would like to tell you guys that we are very much incridiciousgalamont and valgalnarable [sic]. Thanks for the love and support ... we love you,” he wrote.
Makhadzi responded with heart emojis to Monada's tweet, which left the pair's fans elated.
I and Makhadzi would like to tell you guys that we are very much incridiciousgalamont and valgalnarable 🙏— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) October 26, 2021
Thanks for the love and support..we love you
🚶🏾♂️bye
This comes after Makhadzi and Monada fought over the ownership of the song Ghanama.
Seeing their blunder in airing their dirty laundry, the pair then came out to tell the country that their fight was actually a stunt.
“I would like to inform everyone that me and Monada, we are fine. We did those live videos for a publicity stunt and it worked for our song to be known before the release,” Makhadzi told her fans.
King Monada's manager Makwela confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
“King Monada confirms that this was a publicity (stunt). We have ensured that both parties clarify that the beef was fake.” he said.
However, it became clear that the fight was real when the pair abandoned their joint song to both release slightly different versions of Ghanama.
Months later, the pair have decided to move on and they even shared a special moment at a recent ANC rally where they performed the song together and hugged one another on stage.
Watch the video below:
Thank you for schooling me for a moment I felt like I was watching uzalo with nyawo trying to say something 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— SweetGrc (@GraceManda11) October 26, 2021