L-Tido hopes to reconnect with fans on a higher level with new project

Rapper L-Tido has been MIA from the music industry for a while and he announced that's going be a thing of the past when he makes his musical comeback next week.

He said his hiatus was nothing personal to his fans, he has just been held up with other business interests. Taking to his Instagram the rapper thanked his supporters for being patient with him over the years.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker's Pressure project dropping next Friday is a culmination of all the feels he was going through.

“First I would like to thank my supporters for being patient with me over the last few years. My absence was nothing personal, I’ve been held up by contracts and business hacks that prevented me from dropping music.”