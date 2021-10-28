TshisaLIVE

L-Tido hopes to reconnect with fans on a higher level with new project

28 October 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper L-Tido said his hiatus from music was nothing personal
Rapper L-Tido has been MIA from the music industry for a while and he announced that's going be a thing of the past when he makes his musical comeback next week.

He said his hiatus was nothing personal to his fans, he has just been held up with other business interests. Taking to his Instagram the rapper thanked his supporters for being patient with him over the years.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker's Pressure project dropping next Friday is a culmination of all the feels he was going through.

“First I would like to thank my supporters for being patient with me over the last few years. My absence was nothing personal, I’ve been held up by contracts and business hacks that prevented me from dropping music.”

Having recorded his last album in 2018 titled 16, he said he put his all into the new project.

“In my time away I spent a lot of my days and nights in studio. I went through a lot of phases while creating this music so I recorded different kinds of sounds depending on the mood I was in. I put my heart and soul into making this project so I can’t wait for the supporters to hear what I’ve been working on so we can reconnect on a higher level.”

