Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby

28 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Lynn Forbes spends quality time with DJ ZInhle's new born baby.
Image: Instagram/ lynnforbesza.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes notoriously known for her involvement in Kairo Forbes's life as Glammy (aka glamorous grandmother) recently spent some time with DJ Zinhle's baby Asante.

Taking to her Instagram stories, DJ Zinhle shared precious moment of Lynn Forbes cradling her new born baby in her home with the caption “glammy.” 

DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

In a recent interview on Dstv's #OhSnack, the mother of two said she was trying to spend more time with Kairo as she believed she felt a little left out since the arrival of the new born baby.

“It's an adjustment for all of us. Yesterday, we had to have a spa day with just the two of us without the baby because she's feeling a bit neglected now. Naturally I'm geared towards taking care of Asante because she's so small... and I have help luckily,” she said.

Throughout her second pregnancy and her transitioning back to work, DJ Zinhle has had a strong support system. From her close friends rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and media personality Pearl Thusi, to her helper Zama and her first daughter's grandmother Lynn Forbes. 

“I've got a team of people that really care about me. Zama has been taking care of me ... to be quite honest. Moozlie and I have a really great friendship but this time around she just had to get in on everything. Pearl was away for most of the pregnancy but she's been back and doing a lot also. She's been buying nappies,” she told TshisaLIVE previously.

