Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby

In a recent interview on Dstv's #OhSnack, the mother of two said she was trying to spend more time with Kairo as she believed she felt a little left out since the arrival of the new born baby.

“It's an adjustment for all of us. Yesterday, we had to have a spa day with just the two of us without the baby because she's feeling a bit neglected now. Naturally I'm geared towards taking care of Asante because she's so small... and I have help luckily,” she said.

Throughout her second pregnancy and her transitioning back to work, DJ Zinhle has had a strong support system. From her close friends rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and media personality Pearl Thusi, to her helper Zama and her first daughter's grandmother Lynn Forbes.

“I've got a team of people that really care about me. Zama has been taking care of me ... to be quite honest. Moozlie and I have a really great friendship but this time around she just had to get in on everything. Pearl was away for most of the pregnancy but she's been back and doing a lot also. She's been buying nappies,” she told TshisaLIVE previously.