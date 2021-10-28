TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir covers Imagine Dragons’ ‘Follow You’

28 October 2021 - 15:00
The Drakensberg Boys Choir hit a home run with their version of Imagine Dragons' 'Follow You'.
The Drakensberg Boys Choir hit a home run with their version of Imagine Dragons' 'Follow You'.
Image: Facebook/ Drankensberg Boys Choir

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated music lovers online, with the release of their exceptional rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You. 

The viral video was produced by Tristan Trent and shot at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Cathkin Park, Champagne Valley.

The music was directed by Vaughan van Zyl and the joyous choreography by Zakes Nkosi.

At the time of writing, a video of the performance had more than 6,800 views and was shared more than 73,000 times. 

Watch the video below

Last year the choir joined the “Light SA Red” protests to highlight the plight of artists as public gatherings and festivals were prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the school, the choir had cancelled seven tours and dozens of concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.

In a video shared by the school on its Facebook account, the boys asked the public to help “turn on the light” and support the industry, which was crippled by the pandemic. 

One of the boys said, “Please help. Let the government understand that we need to perform again.”

MORE

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir joins 'Light SA Red'

According to a statement from the school, the choir has cancelled seven tours and 68 concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys' Choir gives SA a reason to 'smile' during lockdown

The choir recently released a beautiful a cappella version of Charlie Chaplin's 'Smile', arranged by Ben Bram
Lifestyle
1 year ago

LISTEN | The Drakensberg Boys’ Choir tries to make sense of the world through song

The song is a collection of crazy ideas that makes one stop to think about what really matters in this world
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma compared to Makhadzi as celebs show their political colours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed