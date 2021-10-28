WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir covers Imagine Dragons’ ‘Follow You’

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated music lovers online, with the release of their exceptional rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You.

The viral video was produced by Tristan Trent and shot at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Cathkin Park, Champagne Valley.

The music was directed by Vaughan van Zyl and the joyous choreography by Zakes Nkosi.

At the time of writing, a video of the performance had more than 6,800 views and was shared more than 73,000 times.

Watch the video below