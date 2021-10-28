WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir covers Imagine Dragons’ ‘Follow You’
The Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated music lovers online, with the release of their exceptional rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You.
The viral video was produced by Tristan Trent and shot at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Cathkin Park, Champagne Valley.
The music was directed by Vaughan van Zyl and the joyous choreography by Zakes Nkosi.
At the time of writing, a video of the performance had more than 6,800 views and was shared more than 73,000 times.
Watch the video below
Last year the choir joined the “Light SA Red” protests to highlight the plight of artists as public gatherings and festivals were prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the school, the choir had cancelled seven tours and dozens of concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.
In a video shared by the school on its Facebook account, the boys asked the public to help “turn on the light” and support the industry, which was crippled by the pandemic.
One of the boys said, “Please help. Let the government understand that we need to perform again.”