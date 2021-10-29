TshisaLIVE

'A tribute to a late friend' - tweeps react to DJ Busta 929's EP, featuring Mpura

29 October 2021 - 10:47 By Constane Gaanakgomo
Amapiano sensation DJ Busta 929 has dropped his EP
Image: Twitter/ Busta 929

It's the end of a long week and amapiano DJ Busta 929 made sure it's going to end with a bang.

The award-winning Mapula hitmaker dropped his much-anticipated EP Umsebenzi Wethu vol 2 on Friday, featuring, among others, the late Mpura.

Amapiano artist Mpura died in a fatal car accident in August on his way to a gig.

Tweeps were quick to recognise that DJ Busta's EP was an ode to Mpura. The two stars were inseparable as they brought Mzansi hit after hit. 

Busta 929 met Mpura through amapiano DJ and producer JazziQ. He was drawn to the late star's style of music and their relationship grew from there.

DJ Busta was praised on the TLs for his level of consistency, with many claiming he never misses hitting all the right spots. 

