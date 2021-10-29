Gigi Lamayne reveals she 'feels sorry' for Nthabi on 'Temptation Island SA'

Rapper Gigi Lamayne left reality TV show Temptation Island SA without finding the love that she signed up for and she's reflected on the experience.

Episode 9 of the dating-themed reality show saw feisty Gigi abruptly leave the villa due to personal reasons.

The rapper has shared her take on the hit reality show now that she’s no longer on it.

Here's a Q&A she did for TshisaLIVE.

Your story was a bit different. You didn’t get eliminated but had to leave due to personal reasons. If it weren’t for those reasons, do you think you would’ve made it right to the end of the show without getting eliminated?

I do believe that I would’ve made it right to the end of the show, just based on the fact that Sifiso and I did have a strong connection. But again, that’s on him to say. Had it not been because of my reasons, I believe I could’ve stuck around for a while.

Did you see a future for yourself with Sifiso?

My relationship with Sifiso was very kosher and platonic.

In the beginning, it did seem as though many of the ladies in the villa had a strong connection with Sifiso. Why do you think Sifiso managed to get that right?

Sifiso was one of the guys who understood what was required of him. He went into the house to explore relationships with the various women.

Sifiso will walk out of this show and confidently feel that he immersed himself in the entire experience. He wore his heart on his sleeve and allowed himself to not only build new connections but also learn new things about himself.

I know some viewers might think he was playing around but that was the agenda. He went out there to connect and to open himself up to new experiences.

Sifiso did everything, whereas with the other gents, some of them were very self-guarded and didn’t allow themselves to enjoy the experience.