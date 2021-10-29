TshisaLIVE

‘Idols SA’ winner Zama Khumalo finally releases first single off long-awaited debut album

29 October 2021 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Zama Khumalo shines with the release of her latest single ahead of her debut album.
Image: Instagram/ Zama Khumalo

Zama Khumalo has released the first snippet from her debut album with the lead single  Is’thunzi.

The Idols SA season 16 winner left her fans on an almost year-long cliffhanger since releasing her first single Ndizobizwa in December 2020.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, it was revealed the wait for Zama’s debut album had finally come to an end with her album In The Beginning launching on November 12.

Her record label Kalawa Jazmee apologised for the delay in an official statement earlier this month.

“As you are aware, we are a record label that takes pride in making quality music and while we had originally planned for a September release, a number of factors including Covid-19 meant we had to move that date,” read the statement.

Zama, who was revealed to have started dating Idols SA season 16 contestant Brandon Dhludhlu during the theatre week of the competition, featured on her beau’s single titled Ngimtholile.

The song sparked a social media media challenge called the #ngimtholilechallenge where many fans and couples shared videos of their loved ones.

Take a look at Zama’s contribution to the challenge below:

