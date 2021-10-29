‘Idols SA’ winner Zama Khumalo finally releases first single off long-awaited debut album

Zama Khumalo has released the first snippet from her debut album with the lead single Is’thunzi.

The Idols SA season 16 winner left her fans on an almost year-long cliffhanger since releasing her first single Ndizobizwa in December 2020.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, it was revealed the wait for Zama’s debut album had finally come to an end with her album In The Beginning launching on November 12.