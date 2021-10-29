IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu's' MaYeni a 'stumbling block' for unity at the Mselekus
Musa Mseleku's second wife, MaYeni, has consistently given fans something to talk about.
In the latest episode of uThando Nes’thembu' , MaYeni earned herself the title of “stumbling block' from one of the wives, MaKhumalo, for being “difficult”.
On social media, many agreed and said MaYeni was petty and projected her issues on to the rest of the family.
One tweep had an idea of where the tension between MaYeni and MaKhumalo may have stemmed from.
MaYeni was hurt by the MaKhumalo/Mpumelelo knife situation.— Beloved| 🇿🇦 (@thabiler6) October 29, 2021
I hope it’s not what is causing her pain.
Coz MaKhumalo and Mpumelelo vibe every Monday and Friday driving to and from Mzumbe. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/xhdObiZo5r
The wives were sent away by their hubby to spend some much-needed time together to strengthen their relationship.
He hoped this would rekindle the sisterly love that's difficult to maintain in a polygamous marriage.
The body language from Mbali and MaYeni... There'll be no unity here #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/hH8ScS804G— Little Doll (@LittleDoll14D) October 28, 2021
MaCele, the first wife, requested that if there was anything happening in her sister wives' lives she preferred she heard it from them and not Musa.
MaYeni slammed the request and said that's what the WhatsApp group was for, if it is announced there then everyone knows. The exchanges at the table had tweeps believing the four wives secretly hate each other.
I refuse to believe that MaYeni is the supposed "stumbling block"— 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) October 28, 2021
These wives simply don't like each other. Every single 1 of them is holding something against the other😑😒😒#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/xUBqo3a4gb
MaYeni is the Beyoncé of Mseleku’s wives 😂#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/YTD8zk0HJU— Ayanda (@being_ayxanda) October 28, 2021
Mara their relationship is a bit confusing... one day they're not getting along the next they're having fun together #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/s3CLCUa238— BlackGirlMagic (@OmphemetseM3) October 28, 2021