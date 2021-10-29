TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu's' MaYeni a 'stumbling block' for unity at the Mselekus

29 October 2021 - 11:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
MaYeni of 'uThando Nes’thembu' has earned the title of drama queen for her behaviour.
Musa Mseleku's second wife, MaYeni, has consistently given fans something to talk about.

In the latest episode of uThando Nes’thembu' , MaYeni earned herself the title of “stumbling block' from one of the wives, MaKhumalo, for being “difficult”.

On social media, many agreed and said MaYeni was petty and projected her issues on to the rest of the family.

One tweep had an idea of where the tension between MaYeni and MaKhumalo may have  stemmed from.

The wives were sent away by their hubby to spend some much-needed time together to strengthen their relationship. 

He hoped this would rekindle the sisterly love that's difficult to maintain in a polygamous marriage.  

MaCele, the first wife, requested that if there was anything happening in her sister wives' lives she preferred she heard it from them and not Musa.

MaYeni slammed the request and said that's what the WhatsApp group was for, if it is announced there then everyone knows. The exchanges at the table had tweeps believing  the four wives secretly hate each other. 

