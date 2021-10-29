Richard Lukunku on his character evolution & comeback on 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word' sequel
Actor Richard Lukunku is excited for the new adventures in Netflix’s romantic drama film Happiness Ever After as his character makes a return in the sequel to the hit Happiness is a Four Letter Word.
Speaking of his character evolution since being a part of the first film, Richard says he reached deep and found himself having to exert different muscles in the new film.
“Unless you work on a soapie or a telenovela you get to see the character progression ... it's amazing that they decided to bring my character back and he's an older version from what you guys know him to have been. As an actor you get to exercise different muscles and emotions that are not the ones you tackled in the previous film.”
In the upcoming film, Leo (played by Richard) hopes to rectify the past mistakes he made with his former lover Princess (played by Renate Stuurman).
Richard spoke about what love meant to him and his challenges in relating to his character’s actions in the film.
“I think that before you love someone else, you need to love yourself. I discovered what love is when I started loving myself and bettering myself,” he said.
“It's a difficult character. Most of the wrongs he's committed I have not. So, it was just trying to find some sense of truth to bring the emotions out, but the script was great. When I couldn't access it from a past experience I just used my body as a vessel.”