Richard Lukunku on his character evolution & comeback on 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word' sequel

Actor Richard Lukunku is excited for the new adventures in Netflix’s romantic drama film Happiness Ever After as his character makes a return in the sequel to the hit Happiness is a Four Letter Word.

Speaking of his character evolution since being a part of the first film, Richard says he reached deep and found himself having to exert different muscles in the new film.

“Unless you work on a soapie or a telenovela you get to see the character progression ... it's amazing that they decided to bring my character back and he's an older version from what you guys know him to have been. As an actor you get to exercise different muscles and emotions that are not the ones you tackled in the previous film.”