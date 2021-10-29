SNAPS | ‘An experience I’ll cherish forever’ — Inside Mo Flava’s wedding celebrations

Mo Flava has given fans a glimpse into his wedding celebrations with his wife Mbali Tsiki.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the Metro FM DJ shared a picture of a traditional ceremony last week, and said he was looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams.

"Last weekend was an experience I’ll cherish forever. A moment flowing with love and happiness. A new chapter begins in our incredible journey. This bond has united our families and our ancestors. Looking forward to spending my life with my exquisite wife MaPhoka Tsiki. I am truly blessed," he wrote.