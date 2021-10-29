SNAPS | ‘An experience I’ll cherish forever’ — Inside Mo Flava’s wedding celebrations
Mo Flava has given fans a glimpse into his wedding celebrations with his wife Mbali Tsiki.
Taking to social media on Thursday, the Metro FM DJ shared a picture of a traditional ceremony last week, and said he was looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams.
"Last weekend was an experience I’ll cherish forever. A moment flowing with love and happiness. A new chapter begins in our incredible journey. This bond has united our families and our ancestors. Looking forward to spending my life with my exquisite wife MaPhoka Tsiki. I am truly blessed," he wrote.
Mo Flava announced he and Mbali were offically married after they signed in October last year.
"Meet Mr and Mrs Tsiki. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make Mbali happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best!"
Although the newly weds have not mentioned anything about expanding their family, pictures showing Mo Flava's wife concealing her belly had many speculating the couple could soon be welcoming a bundle of joy.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mo Flava's team for comment on the pregnancy news, but had not heard anything by the time of publishing this article.