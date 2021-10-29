WATCH | LOL! ‘On the runway of over the seas’ — Actress Mona Monyane wears a LV jumbo bag in quirky video
Actress Mona Monyane is forever making us laugh and did it again this week in a hilarious clip poking fun at luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
Taking to Instagram, Mona uploaded a clip poking fun at the brand's use of a travel bag that has been carried by many in Mzansi.
She joked it was one of the bags she grew up seeing used by street vendors.
To show it was all a joke, she captioned the hilarious clip "#SarcasmIsAnArt" and "#PrivelegeMustBeRevised"
The luxury brand found itself in hot water recently after it was accused of cultural appropriation.
A few years ago the luxury brand was in hot water for their use of designs inspired by Basotho blankets in their menswear collection.
It angered many South Africans and opened a debate among creatives about the use of cultural clothing.