WATCH | LOL! ‘On the runway of over the seas’ — Actress Mona Monyane wears a LV jumbo bag in quirky video

Actress Mona Monyane is forever making us laugh and did it again this week in a hilarious clip poking fun at luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Taking to Instagram, Mona uploaded a clip poking fun at the brand's use of a travel bag that has been carried by many in Mzansi.

She joked it was one of the bags she grew up seeing used by street vendors.

To show it was all a joke, she captioned the hilarious clip "#SarcasmIsAnArt" and "#PrivelegeMustBeRevised"

The luxury brand found itself in hot water recently after it was accused of cultural appropriation.