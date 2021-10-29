Zola Mhlongo thanks fans for support following the birth of her bundle of joy

Prince Kaybee’s girlfriend Zola Mhlongo is grateful for the love and support she has received since the birth of her baby.

The media personality took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to express her gratitude.

“You guys are so supportive. I just want to thank everyone who has taken time to send their well wishes and give advice and send love during this time. It’s not easy, but hey, it takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like I’m not doing it alone with you guys." she said.

Speaking about adjusting to motherhood, the new mom said she was happy to have made progress while sharing a picture of her breast pump bottle.

“I’m so proud of myself. Expressing has not been easy. Quite frankly it’s been so sore and so frustrating at the times but I’ve been taking it a day at a time and there is a lot of progress.”