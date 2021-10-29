TshisaLIVE

Zola Mhlongo thanks fans for support following the birth of her bundle of joy

29 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Zola Mhlongo on her motherhood journey and receiving unwavering support.
Zola Mhlongo on her motherhood journey and receiving unwavering support.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Mhlongo

Prince Kaybees girlfriend Zola Mhlongo is grateful for the love and support she has received since the birth of her baby.

The media personality took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to express her gratitude.

“You guys are so supportive. I just want to thank everyone who has taken time to send their well wishes and give advice and send love during this time. Its not easy, but hey, it takes an entire community to raise a child so I feel like Im not doing it alone with you guys." she said.

Speaking about adjusting to motherhood, the new mom said she was happy to have made progress while sharing a picture of her breast pump bottle.  

“Im so proud of myself. Expressing has not been easy. Quite frankly its been so sore and so frustrating at the times but Ive been taking it a day at a time and there is a lot of progress.”

Zola Mhlongo's Instagram stories.
Zola Mhlongo's Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Mhlongo

Zola took to Instagram on October 20, penning the babys initials and revealing their bundle of joy had finally arrived.

When asked by a local make-up artist whether indeed the baby had been born, Zola responded saying: “Yaaaas the champ is here.”

Zola Mhlongo's Instagram stories.
Zola Mhlongo's Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Mhlongo

While Prince Kaybee told TshisaLIVE he is still in a relationship with Zola. He has remained mum on the news of him becoming a father.

Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be

"We're still together ... she's not going anywhere," Prince Kaybee said about his baby mama-to-be and love of his love Zola.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Prince Kaybee says people ‘cancelled’ him after his nude snap was leaked

"I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology

Prince Kaybee issued a statement, admitting to cheating allegations levelled against him.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Zola keep the romance alive with football practice

Chiefs, sign them up!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | #Uyajola99 host Jub Jub was 'put in his place' in Sunday's episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed