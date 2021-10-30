Rapper Slikour pens an emotional post as Flabba is 'immortalised' in Alex

Rapper Slikour has penned an emotional tribute in his late friend and fellow Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi's memory.

It's been six years since Flabba's death and his passing left many with broken hearts, especially among his Hip-Hop group Skwatta Kamp.

The life of the rapper is being immortalised with a mural at Alexandra, something that his friend Slikour was very emotional about, because anyone who knew and followed Flabba knew how much he loved his kasi.

Taking to Instagram, Slikour said Flabba wouldn't have believed that one day when he was gone, his life would be remembered in this way.

“For those of us who are alive, let’s remember to live our lives like it’s going to be told to generations as a lovely story. My children know Flabba as the friend who showed them their father breaking down when I heard he passed,” wrote Slikour.