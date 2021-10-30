Rapper Slikour pens an emotional post as Flabba is 'immortalised' in Alex
Rapper Slikour has penned an emotional tribute in his late friend and fellow Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi's memory.
It's been six years since Flabba's death and his passing left many with broken hearts, especially among his Hip-Hop group Skwatta Kamp.
The life of the rapper is being immortalised with a mural at Alexandra, something that his friend Slikour was very emotional about, because anyone who knew and followed Flabba knew how much he loved his kasi.
Taking to Instagram, Slikour said Flabba wouldn't have believed that one day when he was gone, his life would be remembered in this way.
“For those of us who are alive, let’s remember to live our lives like it’s going to be told to generations as a lovely story. My children know Flabba as the friend who showed them their father breaking down when I heard he passed,” wrote Slikour.
The rapper recounted how his team has had different memories, from being fans of Skwatta Kamp to not knowing how meaningful the rapper was to become in hip-hop.
“If Flabba knew he’d be immortalised in his hood and we’d grow up to show our children, colleagues and whenever they talk about the history of Skwatta Kamp or rap, this mural would be shared, he probably would never have believed it.”
“I know yesterday we all left Alex with a sense of joy and celebration by just being there for a short moment. I miss both my brothers Nish and Flabba and I know heaven is fun with the two of them up there. Look at your blessings while you here. What you do with them is how you impact lives,” Slikour wrote.