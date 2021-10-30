Somizi praises Bahumi's acting skills: 'My school fees are not going to waste'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is gushing over his daughter's acting skills after she posted a monologue which Somizi thinks she totally knocked out of the park.

The former Idols SA judge-turned-chef took to his Instagram to share how proud he is of his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane when he shared her tik-tok video titled "no-remorse acting".

“My school fees are not going to waste at Afda coz wow dear daughter u killed this ... 80% natural.”

Somizi went on to say, beside the normal trolling and speculations that go around when actors are cast, he congratulated Afda for being able to harness talent.

Watch Bahumi's monologue below: