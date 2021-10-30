Somizi praises Bahumi's acting skills: 'My school fees are not going to waste'
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is gushing over his daughter's acting skills after she posted a monologue which Somizi thinks she totally knocked out of the park.
The former Idols SA judge-turned-chef took to his Instagram to share how proud he is of his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane when he shared her tik-tok video titled "no-remorse acting".
“My school fees are not going to waste at Afda coz wow dear daughter u killed this ... 80% natural.”
Somizi went on to say, beside the normal trolling and speculations that go around when actors are cast, he congratulated Afda for being able to harness talent.
Watch Bahumi's monologue below:
Bahumi's clip is of a viral video of convicted American murderer Angela Simpson who dismembered Terry Neely and set his remains alight.
TikTokers have been on the craze, duplicating her demeanour and attitude in the video when she was interrogated and after she was convicted of the murder.
Bahumi joined a long list of actors who have been recreating the scene on Tik Tok. Her television work boasts the much-talked-about BET's Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story and Keeping Score. Big names in the acting industry gave the performance a thumbs up.
In her father's IG comment section, the likes of Zikhona Sodlaka and Winnie Ntshaba, who are revered in the industry, congratulated her on her delivery. Songstress Kelly Khumalo said the world is not ready for Bahumi.