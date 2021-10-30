TshisaLIVE

Somizi praises Bahumi's acting skills: 'My school fees are not going to waste'

30 October 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is a proud dad.
Somizi Mhlongo is a proud dad.
Image: GH Mumm/Instagram

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is gushing over his daughter's acting skills after she posted a monologue which Somizi thinks she totally knocked out of the park.

The former Idols SA judge-turned-chef took to his Instagram to share how proud he is of his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane when he shared her tik-tok video titled "no-remorse acting". 

“My school fees are not going to waste at Afda coz wow dear daughter u killed this ... 80% natural.” 

Somizi went on to say, beside the normal trolling and speculations that go around when actors are cast, he congratulated Afda for being able to harness talent.

Watch Bahumi's monologue below:

Bahumi's clip is of a viral video of convicted American murderer Angela Simpson who dismembered Terry Neely and set his remains alight.

TikTokers have been on the craze, duplicating her demeanour and attitude in the video when she was interrogated and after she was convicted of the murder.  

Bahumi joined a long list of actors who have been recreating the scene on Tik Tok. Her television work boasts the much-talked-about BET's Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story and Keeping Score. Big names in the acting industry gave the performance a thumbs up.

In her father's IG comment section, the likes of Zikhona Sodlaka and Winnie Ntshaba, who are revered in the industry, congratulated her on her delivery. Songstress Kelly Khumalo said the world is not ready for Bahumi.

READ MORE

Bruised by scandal — Somizi makes TV comeback on Moja Love's new show

“I am truly excited to be joining Moja Love, especially because the channel tells our Black stories in the most authentic and realistic way, which is ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Somizi slams rumours he’s found new love: ‘So I’m not allowed to be seen with any male’

"Kumnandi kwa singlehood," Somizi shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off

"Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom's first born ... my sister," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi can’t get enough of sexy, voluptuous women

"Ladies don't stop! Own it. The body happens once," Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby TshisaLIVE
  2. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted ... TshisaLIVE
  5. JazziQ is taking legal action against Rea Gopane after 'defamatory claims' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...