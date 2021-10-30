WATCH | Amapiano DJ Lady Du ecstatic as initials on her thumb reveal her soul mate
Amapiano DJ and songstress Lady Du has been freaked out by a video that has accurately predicted she is with the love of her life.
She took to her Instagram to share the clip, that said “the initial of your soul mate is on your left thumb”.
Overjoyed and freaked out by the accuracy she has circled the visible A on her left thumb to show her fans the love of her life is her soul mate, Andile.
Watch the video below:
Lady Du and her fiancé Andile Mxakaza have been together for more than three years now. The pair are visibly smitten with each other. The video came as an affirmation to Lady Du who has been vocal about her man being patient with her, and loving her the way she needed to be loved.
Under the comment section songstress Kelly Khumalo joked that the one that’s in her house has to go, because that’s not the initial on her thumb. While her fiancé teased and asked her if she didn’t use muti on her.
Other fans taken in by the frenzy started checking their thumbs for their soul mates.
Palm reading has been used across the world for fortune telling and predicting the future and interpreting personality traits of individuals.