TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Amapiano DJ Lady Du ecstatic as initials on her thumb reveal her soul mate

30 October 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du couldn't believe her eyes.
Lady Du couldn't believe her eyes.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Amapiano DJ and songstress Lady Du has been freaked out by a video that has accurately predicted she is with the love of her life.

She took to her Instagram to share the clip, that said “the initial of your soul mate is on your left thumb”.

Overjoyed and freaked out by the accuracy she has circled the visible A on her left thumb to show her fans the love of her life is her soul mate, Andile.

Watch the video below:

Lady Du and her fiancé  Andile Mxakaza have been together for more than three years now. The pair are visibly smitten with each other. The video came as an affirmation to Lady Du who has been vocal about her man being patient with her, and loving her the way she needed to be loved. 

Under the comment section songstress Kelly Khumalo joked that the one that’s in her  house has to go, because that’s not the initial on her thumb. While her fiancé teased and asked her if she didn’t use muti on her.

Other fans taken in by the frenzy started checking their thumbs for their soul mates. 

Palm reading has been used across the world for fortune telling and predicting the future and interpreting personality traits of  individuals.

'I swear I’ve never been so happy' — Lady Du gushes over her man Andile Mxakaza

Lady Du says she fell in love with her best friend and that makes all the difference.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Lady Du gives us a taste of what's to come from collabo with Magiva

"Its possible to have your wildest dreams come true."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Cuteness galore! Inside Lady Du's adorable daughter's fifth birthday

HAPPY
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lady Du remembers late friends Killer Kau and Mpura with fire track

"Ay, I cried like a baby," Lady Du said when she shared an unreleased song dedicated her late friends.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Lady Du teaches Mexican municipal president how to do the ‘Jerusalema’ dance

"Guess who had the president of Mexico dancing last night after they gave us appreciation certificates?"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby TshisaLIVE
  2. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé Laconco reminisces about her lavish birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. JazziQ is taking legal action against Rea Gopane after 'defamatory claims' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...