SNAPS | Toya Delazy got hitched to the love of her life

Toya Delazy and her fiancée Alisson “Ally” Chaig have finally said their “I dos” and have begun their happily ever after journey tied to the hip.

Toya took to her Instagram to share in their excitement on their blissful wedding day.

“Ngiyathokoza mvelinqanga sekwenzekile. Now for the celebration next year. Alisson Chaig, I choose you ngiyakuthanda ngenhlizo yam yonke. Also this pic is what fam about, thank you for holding us safe loves. Ngiyathokoza.”