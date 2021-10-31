TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Toya Delazy got hitched to the love of her life

31 October 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Toya and her boo Ally are married.
Image: Instagram/Ally Sdi

Toya Delazy and her fiancée Alisson “Ally” Chaig have finally said their “I dos” and have begun their happily ever after journey tied to the hip. 

Toya took to her Instagram to share in their excitement on their blissful wedding day.

“Ngiyathokoza mvelinqanga sekwenzekile. Now for the celebration next year. Alisson Chaig, I choose you ngiyakuthanda ngenhlizo yam yonke. Also this pic is what fam about, thank you for holding us safe loves. Ngiyathokoza.”

Her wife Ally took to her own Instagram, saying she can't wait for the proper ceremony and celebrations which are planned for next year.

 “I love you family. This is the first day of a beautiful journey that started 10 years ago.” 

The pair have been together for 10 years and while Toya lived between SA and the UK for a while in their relationship, she's now based in the UK.

Ally is more than just Toya's bae, she represents Toya and is part of the team that ensures that her music travels the world and her brand remains relevant.

Toya is also the granddaughter of SA politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi and has royal blood running through her veins. Her great-great-grandfather was Zulu king Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, making her a princess.

