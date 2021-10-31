Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage
Amapiano DJ JazziQ was not a fan favourite on the Twitter streets this week after some of his fans called him out for his odd behaviour.
The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker rubbed them up the wrong way with the cold stare he gave an excited fan who hopped on stage during his set.
The woman exchanged looks with him, and in disappointment calmly got off the stage. Some tweeps came out guns blazing after a Twitter user tweeted the video of him deejaying at one of his gigs.
Watch the video below:
Some DJs have been known to be welcoming and warm when fans react in euphoria to their sets, and jumping on stage has been a norm for donkeys' years when people feel the set in their bones.
Other tweeps called out to women to stop with their “double standards”. They suggested that the behaviour would not have been OK if it was a female on the decks and a man hopped on stage.
JazziQ's reaction left Mzansi shook with some coming to his defence, while others bluntly called him rude.
Here are some of the reactions.
JazziQ said "And then wena????????" pic.twitter.com/g4h4MjgDRE— 🟣 Lloyd (@Lloyd_Itu) October 27, 2021
JazziQ is not rude y’all expect celebrities to not be human and unfortunately they are. JazziQ is also doing his job and she is disturbing him. But that’s just my opinion. https://t.co/OGV6GPGkc9— EMOTION WH*RE (@WhEmotion) October 27, 2021
JazziQ did a right thing! Uyaphi on stage , is everyone on stage? No, yena o batlang? https://t.co/9Ne58V3zH2— Calvin Monethi 🇿🇦☓🇱🇸 (@CMonethi) October 27, 2021
#jazziq guys this guy did nothing wrong he’s working securing the bag can we respect some peoples Jobs he’s at work..Anyways what is the girl doing on the stage ase DJ mos https://t.co/iaNKMxfOn6— kutlwano michelle mokolo🇿🇦 (@michelle_mokolo) October 27, 2021
jazziQ is so mean bathong💔🙄 pic.twitter.com/Mb2ieqGLun— Lorrencia Ncube (@lorrencia_ncube) October 26, 2021
Yaz guys lets stop double standards, if it was a female dj on the decks and a male came up, yall will be saying he's being weird, she came too close to jazziQ and jazziQ was uncomfortable with that... Period https://t.co/mv3f9XO5bT— ♣️ S F U N D 🤬 _ 1 9♠️ (@Sfundo_19) October 27, 2021
JazziQ reacted fairly tbf. If it's a rapper or singer performing you wouldn't dare do that, I don't know why people think DJs are an exclusion. https://t.co/V2QlEKZ5iB— Shameless Alfredo (@AlfredoTaGinci) October 27, 2021