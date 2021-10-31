Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage

Amapiano DJ JazziQ was not a fan favourite on the Twitter streets this week after some of his fans called him out for his odd behaviour.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker rubbed them up the wrong way with the cold stare he gave an excited fan who hopped on stage during his set.

The woman exchanged looks with him, and in disappointment calmly got off the stage. Some tweeps came out guns blazing after a Twitter user tweeted the video of him deejaying at one of his gigs.

Watch the video below: