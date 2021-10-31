TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage

31 October 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano DJ JazziQ was slammed for his 'cold' attitude.
Amapiano DJ JazziQ was slammed for his 'cold' attitude.
Image: Twitter/ JazziQ

Amapiano DJ JazziQ was not a fan favourite on the Twitter streets this week after some of his fans called him out for his odd behaviour.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker rubbed them up the wrong way with the cold stare he gave an excited fan who hopped on stage during his set.

The woman exchanged looks with him, and in disappointment calmly got off the stage. Some tweeps came out guns blazing after a Twitter user tweeted the video of him deejaying at one of his gigs.

Watch the video below:

Some DJs have been known to be welcoming and warm when fans react in euphoria to their sets, and jumping on stage has been a norm for donkeys' years when people feel the set in their bones.

Other tweeps called out to women to stop with their “double standards”. They suggested that the behaviour would not have been OK if it was a female on the decks and a man hopped on stage. 

JazziQ's reaction left Mzansi shook with some coming to his defence, while others bluntly called him rude.

Here are some of the reactions.

MORE

SNAPS | Mpura won! Kamo Mphela rocked and more highlights from the SA Amapiano Awards

Here's all you need to know about the SA Amapiano Awards 2021.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | DJ JazziQ hangs out with 'Celeb Rides'

Catch 'Celeb Rides' this Saturday at 9.30am on Ignition TV.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Podcaster Rea Gopane comes under fire for claims made about JazziQ

Rea Gopane could face another lawsuit after comments he made about JazziQ.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncawww! AKA's mother Lynn Forbes bonds with DJ Zinhle’s newborn baby TshisaLIVE
  3. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | ‘An experience I’ll cherish forever’ — Inside Mo Flava’s wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  5. JazziQ is taking legal action against Rea Gopane after 'defamatory claims' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...