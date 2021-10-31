WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill got applauded for his rapping skills after he shared an old video of himself while he still considered himself a rapper.

While fans have known that Sir Trill used to be a hip hop artist before pursuing amapiano not many have heard him in action.

Taking to Twitter this week, Sir Trill showcased his talent.

“Look what I found. Yes, surprise I used to rap. Kdala sizama (We've been trying for a long time.)" he captioned the video.