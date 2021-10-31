TshisaLIVE

WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet

31 October 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Sir Trill throwback video breaks the internet.
Image: Instagram/ Sir Trill

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill got applauded for his rapping skills after he shared an old video of himself while he still considered himself a rapper.  

While fans have known that Sir Trill used to be a hip hop artist before pursuing amapiano  not many have heard him in action.

Taking to Twitter this week, Sir Trill showcased his talent.

“Look what I found. Yes, surprise I used to rap. Kdala sizama (We've been trying for a long time.)" he captioned the video. 

Cassper Nyovest also reacted to the post seemingly impressed. 

“Did I lie? Wait, Cass is always on the money! Let's go Trill!!" he wrote. 

Cassper posted a series of Twitter posts speaking about the demand for amapiano having had many hip hop artists transition to the genre .

“These are hip hop kids who chose to explore their talents to the fullest. Why is it a crime? Hip hop needs to stop excluding itself from the growth of SA music. It's not a competition, it's all the same thing. Embrace the new, learn and feed off one another, or sink.” he wrote.

“A Lotta of the Kids who are killing it in the Piano scene are actually rappers & trappers who chose not to box themselves. You can see it in the fashion sense, you can see it with their names, their writing. Those are SA Hip Hop kids who were smart enough to explore their talents.” he added.

