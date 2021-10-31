WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet
Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill got applauded for his rapping skills after he shared an old video of himself while he still considered himself a rapper.
While fans have known that Sir Trill used to be a hip hop artist before pursuing amapiano not many have heard him in action.
Taking to Twitter this week, Sir Trill showcased his talent.
“Look what I found. Yes, surprise I used to rap. Kdala sizama (We've been trying for a long time.)" he captioned the video.
First time i saw a sir trill piano video, the posture and delivery told a story of a backpacker who was hitting a short left to the bag, but this hard?😭😭😭 https://t.co/OcsarugIfX— DOPEITSJABU (@Ballon_Dor_Jabu) October 28, 2021
"I'm on the money like Winnie's husband". Sir Trill o tla re bolaya🔥🔥 https://t.co/hX9Q3cOcoV pic.twitter.com/14oJEIAGU8— RIP DRAMABOI WA MAKEISHANE🕯🕯🕊🕊 (@GadWorldwide) October 27, 2021
Weeeh Sir Trill bannnah 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥...This Dope Dawq You Have to come back to the Game man‼️🔥🔥💯💯💯 https://t.co/VxWuxaRKGX— RushinThundeR 🌪️⚡ (@ChefThundeRSA) October 27, 2021
Cassper Nyovest also reacted to the post seemingly impressed.
“Did I lie? Wait, Cass is always on the money! Let's go Trill!!" he wrote.
Did I lie ? Wait, Cass is always on the money!!!! Let's go Trill!! https://t.co/aGE35LLKkz— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 27, 2021
Cassper posted a series of Twitter posts speaking about the demand for amapiano having had many hip hop artists transition to the genre .
“These are hip hop kids who chose to explore their talents to the fullest. Why is it a crime? Hip hop needs to stop excluding itself from the growth of SA music. It's not a competition, it's all the same thing. Embrace the new, learn and feed off one another, or sink.” he wrote.
“A Lotta of the Kids who are killing it in the Piano scene are actually rappers & trappers who chose not to box themselves. You can see it in the fashion sense, you can see it with their names, their writing. Those are SA Hip Hop kids who were smart enough to explore their talents.” he added.
These are hip hop kids who chose to explore their talents to the fullest. Why is it a crime ? Hip hop needs to stop excluding itself from the growth of South African music. It's not a competition, it's all the same thing. Embrace the new, learn and feed off one another, or sink.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 27, 2021
A Lotta of the Kids who are killing it in the Piano scene are actually rappers & trappers who chose not to box themselves. You can see it in the fashion sense,you can see it with their names, their writing. Those are SA Hip Hop kids who were smart enough to explore their talents.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 21, 2021