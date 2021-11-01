TshisaLIVE

Nasty C shuts down ideas that he'll jump on the amapiano bandwagon

“If any of my fellow artist friends and you have an amapiano song you were thinking I would go well on it, kill that idea right now.”

01 November 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nasty C said he won't be taking any offers to jump ship, or even feature on amapiano.
Image: Instagram/ Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C has no desire to stand up and be counted among hip-hop cats who have joined the genre that has Mzansi spinning. 

On his Instagram live the rapper said no-one should embarrass themselves by calling him for a collaboration on an amapiano song.

“If any of my fellow artist friends and you have an amapiano song you were thinking I would go well on it, kill that idea right now. Don't do that to yourself. I hate declining, especially people I know, don't make me do it man. Just don't do it. I love amapiano man, it comes with a different type of energy ... I would be faking it if I did it.

“Just look at it from a distance and admire it no beef, I support [it]. I'm hip hop to the core but that's not what I'm like zoned into ... I still do a little bit of pop. I tell you what, I will do a house song before I do an amapiano song, because of my background it would make more sense. I'm from Durban and my big brother taught me how to make beats,” he said.

The rapper said amapiano is more like a kwaito genre and he would never do kwaito.

“I did a gqom song once a long time ago, its called Don't download this, I was just f**king around.”

Nasty C is not the first rapper who has been vocal about the amapiano craze.

New kid on the block Costa Tich has also shared how he has no desire to jump on the amapiano wheel.

However, he has since been spotted in Cape Town performing an amapiano song.

