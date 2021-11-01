Nasty C shuts down ideas that he'll jump on the amapiano bandwagon

Rapper Nasty C has no desire to stand up and be counted among hip-hop cats who have joined the genre that has Mzansi spinning.

On his Instagram live the rapper said no-one should embarrass themselves by calling him for a collaboration on an amapiano song.

“If any of my fellow artist friends and you have an amapiano song you were thinking I would go well on it, kill that idea right now. Don't do that to yourself. I hate declining, especially people I know, don't make me do it man. Just don't do it. I love amapiano man, it comes with a different type of energy ... I would be faking it if I did it.

“Just look at it from a distance and admire it no beef, I support [it]. I'm hip hop to the core but that's not what I'm like zoned into ... I still do a little bit of pop. I tell you what, I will do a house song before I do an amapiano song, because of my background it would make more sense. I'm from Durban and my big brother taught me how to make beats,” he said.