WATCH | Makhadzi plays a traditional storytelling game live on stage

01 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Makhadzi brought her A-game with an electrifying performance.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Makhadzi has taken Africa by storm, and has cemented her blueprint across the continent.

She is revered for always bringing her A-game. and when she performs her audiences always get their fill.

She recently performed a sold-out show in Botswana, where she treated fans to a serious throwback.

During her performance she played a storytelling game called Salungano. Salungano, which loosely translated means fairytale.

In the clip she is seen going around kissing her fans gathered at her concert. Her dancers are dressed in Venda cultural attire called the wenda.

The Limpopo-born singer took the audience through her tale of playing the game 

"Can we play a Salungano game? A storytelling game. You know about those old days where our ancestors used to sit around a fire and tell very beautiful stories. Let’s play." she captioned a post on Instagram of the performance.

6 days ago

6 days ago

6 days ago
