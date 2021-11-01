WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase comes clean about her 'botched' lip filler debacle

YouTuber and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase has shared her lip filler story and how it was an epic fail.

After speculation that she might have had a lip job done, Mihlali took to her YouTube account and opened up about having got lip fillers.

The makeup artist said the decision was solely based on getting a bridge on her upper lip, and had nothing to do with self-esteem issues.

“I honestly didn’t do them because of any insecurity about my lips, or any insecurity about my face. I honestly just wanted to achieve a fuller lip but I wanted it naturally. I love the bridge on full lips and I wanted that bridge, so I thought, let me just go and buy this bridge,” she explained.

Though she paid more than R5,000 for the lip filler, she didn't feel like it was worth her money because the results were not what she had hoped for.

“I basically felt like my lips were botched and obviously quite a few people noticed. I mean, you guys know how my face looks,” she said on the clip.