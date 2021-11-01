WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode is living her best life in New York’s Times Square

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in September last year, Nomcebo said she was looking forward to travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic being lifted for her to bask in the global attention and success the song had afforded her.

“I think when the lockdown has lifted and international trips are allowed, we will travel around the world. We have many more songs to come that will keep people dancing.” she said.

Though this is not Nomcebo’s first hit song since making her musical debut, she said this is the first time she’s had trouble being paid royalties for her involvement in a song that has achieved more than 400 million views on YouTube.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for Jerusalema despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed with efforts to marginalise my contribution,” she said in an official statement posted on her social media pages.

While the singer has sought to take legal action to rectify the issue, it is not stopping her her shine.