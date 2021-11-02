TshisaLIVE

DJ Sabby on a mission to showcase up and coming talent

02 November 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Sabby turns his Instagram initiative to connect with upcoming talent during the Covid-19 into a project.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sabby

After receiving multiple tracks from upcoming artists who do not have the means to get their music played on radio or other streaming platforms, Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali  decided to create a platform to shed light on up and coming artists.

During the Covid-19 pandemic DJ Sabby started an Instagram initiative for upcoming talent. Rappers, singers, producers, illustrators and more were shortlisted from hundreds of submissions.

“I'm just trying to create a bigger room for people within the music industry ... It's a co-sign.” he told TshisaLIVE. 

“It was a real learning curve. I was trying out things that I have never tried before. It was a group of young people who had different ideas and the struggles that they've gone through. They bring them to the table because they can relate to it.”

DJ Sabby Next Up EP is set to be released in November 2021 and is aimed at providing upcoming musicians with a platform to showcase their talent on a much larger scale. The DJ features 20 artists on the project.

They include Pillboyy, MorenaQ, Maglakz, Nest, DeCool, KwaziM, Rowmy Flamez, CJaymnandi, Miss Nozinatorr, GTwizz, Leezy, Chemi, Spacesave Logic, Kaydoo, Soweto Acapella and Picasso BaBy.

Image: Supplied

“I'm big on creating content. I'm looking at releasing more next year. I'm looking into travelling more and creating conversation and collaborating,”

He also has his eye on making an impact Metro FM, after joining the station earlier this year to host a weekend slot.

“I really want to grow on Metro. I'm really hoping I can grow on Metro. I hope to go back to daytime.” 

