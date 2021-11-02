TshisaLIVE

'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement news

02 November 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Thato Mosehle has found the one her soul said yes to
Thato Mosehle has found the one her soul said yes to
Image: Willem Botha/Miss SA

Congratulatory messages are in order for Miss SA 2020 first runner-up Dr Thato Mosehle who has shared the happy news she is engaged.

The medical doctor and model has kept her love life on the hush, and the snap she shared of the engagement concealed the face of her beau. However, she's now someone's fiancée and is about to be officially off the market.

On her Instagram the Stilfontein-born beauty and Miss Supranational second runner-up, expressed her joy at the engagement that took place at Inanda Dam in KwaZulu-Natal.

  “I’ve found the one whom my soul loves.”

Her news left Mzansi fascinated with what is seemingly becoming a trend as yet another product of the Miss SA pageant is set to tie the knot.

Thato's engagement follows former Miss SA Dr Tamryn Greene's extravagant uMembeso which left tweeps SBWL'ing to get hitched. And, it is also hot on the heels of another former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's fairytale love story and dreamy wedding.

Tweeps filled the TL with thoughts of how there must be something in the Miss SA water.

They were quick to compile a list of the requirements to walk down the aisle, and started comparing notes, and connecting the dots of the ones that have been blessed with marriage.

There's a consensus on the TL that the recipe to marriage, seemingly requires an application form to be filled in and sent to the beauty pageant.

Here are some of the reaction from the tweeps:

