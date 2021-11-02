Here's why tweeps declared the TL a 'no Uncle Waffles slander zone!'
Plus 6 fun facts about SA's fave DJ at the moment...
Obviously still living “rent free” in people's heads, internet sensation Uncle Waffles landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as tweeps joked that they want to vote her into the presidency seat because she keeps serving hot DJ sets and even hotter moves.
Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, captured everyone's attention a few weeks ago with her DJing skills. But it was her dance moves that kept people pressing repeat on her video and made her a star on the internet.
A viral video of one of her sets where she was dancing to Adiwele, got liked by US rapper Drake and went viral, giving moghel instant fame.
Just like that, Uncle Waffles become the hottest thing on the internet, which not only got her thousands of followers but got her international gigs and newspaper spreads.
Watch the video that went viral below:
Having managed to impress more people over the weekend at her gigs, Waffles also earned herself some haters who claimed she was “overrated”.
Her fans came in thick and fast to her defence and saw her trend on Twitter as they declared the TL a “no Uncle Waffles slander zone”.
Celebs such as Anele Mdoda and Pearl Thusi have shown their support and love for Waffles' rising star.
Check out some of the tweets below:
Some people are now bitter because their 1 view contributed to 4M views that changed Uncle Waffles' life pic.twitter.com/bzAMbHJV9L— Karabo (@karabeast24) November 2, 2021
Of course Uncle Waffles getting flowers will upset men because women should only be pulling sexy dance moves for male DJs as soon as she is doing that for herself the pew pew pew. Not one of these hyenas complains about the sisters dancing on the stage in clubs.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 25, 2021
Talking about Uncle Waffles, she shutdown @randscapetown last night pic.twitter.com/DMT1fyWbAR— Kwanga Mnge (@KwangaMnge) November 2, 2021
I won’t tolerate Uncle Waffles slander I’m afraid.— pulisic milito (@palesa_moloto) November 2, 2021
GUYS!!!!— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 25, 2021
I had the opportunity to watch uncle waffles play yesterday!
She’s amazing YESSES!!!!!
She mixes so well!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Drake seeing Uncle Waffles do the same dance moves to Adiwele for the 50th consecutive time: pic.twitter.com/16IgidvfB9— inshallah (@WasOnceShort) November 2, 2021
What about Uncle Waffles bothers you okes man? Why do you feel the need to bring her down or derail what she’s trying to achieve? What is it about what she does that affects your lives directly so much? You lot are fucking lame man.— certified lover man (@EtsaneLesedi) November 2, 2021
No one:— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) November 2, 2021
Uncle Waffles when playing Adiwele: pic.twitter.com/FNQk8cT6us
You guys are too talentless to be asking if Uncle Waffles does anything else…— #SpacesWithThato (@ThatoSpaces) November 1, 2021
For people who only serve looks, you sure have quite a lot to say…
Let her do what she wants.