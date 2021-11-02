TshisaLIVE

Here's why tweeps declared the TL a 'no Uncle Waffles slander zone!'

Plus 6 fun facts about SA's fave DJ at the moment...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 November 2021 - 14:30
Uncle Waffles has a large number of fans who will defend her against any slander on the TL.
Image: Instagram/Uncle Waffles

Obviously still living “rent free” in people's heads, internet sensation Uncle Waffles landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as tweeps joked that they want to vote her into the presidency seat because she keeps serving hot DJ sets and even hotter moves.

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, captured everyone's attention a few weeks ago with her DJing skills. But it was her dance moves that kept people pressing repeat on her video and made her a star on the internet.

A viral video of one of her sets where she was dancing to Adiwele, got liked by US rapper Drake and went viral, giving moghel instant fame.

Just like that, Uncle Waffles become the hottest thing on the internet, which not only got her thousands of followers but got her international gigs and newspaper spreads.

Watch the video that went viral below:

Having managed to impress more people over the weekend at her gigs, Waffles also earned herself some haters who claimed she was “overrated”.

Her fans came in thick and fast to her defence and saw her trend on Twitter as they declared the TL a “no Uncle Waffles slander zone”.

Celebs such as Anele Mdoda and Pearl Thusi have shown their support and love for Waffles' rising star.

Check out some of the tweets below:

DJ Zinhle defends new female DJs after troll reduces them to ‘unskilled women with sexy bodies’

"I’m loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating," DJ Zinhle said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
