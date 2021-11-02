Here's why tweeps declared the TL a 'no Uncle Waffles slander zone!'

Obviously still living “rent free” in people's heads, internet sensation Uncle Waffles landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as tweeps joked that they want to vote her into the presidency seat because she keeps serving hot DJ sets and even hotter moves.

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, captured everyone's attention a few weeks ago with her DJing skills. But it was her dance moves that kept people pressing repeat on her video and made her a star on the internet.

A viral video of one of her sets where she was dancing to Adiwele, got liked by US rapper Drake and went viral, giving moghel instant fame.

Just like that, Uncle Waffles become the hottest thing on the internet, which not only got her thousands of followers but got her international gigs and newspaper spreads.

Watch the video that went viral below: