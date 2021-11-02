Nandi Nyembe says SA production companies should take better care of their actors

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe has lamented the way actors in SA are often treated.

While speaking about her role on Netflix's upcoming film Happiness Ever After, Nandi told TshisaLIVE she was glad to finally be involved in a production where they care for an actor's wellbeing.

"We've been in smaller productions where it was about come, you know your lines, do your job and go home and they don't care whether you arrive home safely or what. As long as you've done your job, you've given them what they want. But here you are treated well, there's care. It's very different." she said.

Nandi said it was sad that sometimes actors are called derogatory names for wanting to be comfortable on set.

"Sometimes you ask for something and they say you're a diva, and yet all you want is comfort. You have left the comfort of your home to come and give them work. Then you give them a 100% but they give you 50% and they don't care."

Nandi said the set of the film, which is a sequel to the hit Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, was incredible and SA has a lot to learn from the way international productions treat their casts.

"Here it was wonderful. It's an eyeopener, I wish and hope our industry learn from it. I feel very honoured to be in this production. I feel my craft has grown because I'm going to be seen by people. At the same time I am here in SA other people around the world are going to be watching me."