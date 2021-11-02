‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear

After campaigning for weeks with EFF leader Julius Malema and the rest of the squad, actress Ntando Duma has reflected on the journey and expressed her hope that people have heard what they EFF has to offer — an ideal she has made clear she believes in.

Despite having been met with negative feedback from some of her fans after making her political colours clear, Ntando has stuck by her guns by proudly showing her support for the EFF.

In preparation for the local government elections on November 1, Ntando travelled from province to province as one of the people chosen to help the EFF win votes.

Taking to her Instagram on the day South Africans cast their votes, Ntando penned a heartfelt letter detailing what it meant to her to be part of the EFF team.

“When we said we are running the country, we did not lie! We literally travelled from province to province, city to city and township to township. We ran the country, chief! We did it with so much devotion and endearment in hopes for restoration of the black child’s dignity.

“Fearless once said : 'Who uses art not only to benefit themselves and uplift their families but to educate and liberate the oppressed masses of our people.' We are so proud to have done this with so much passion and fearlessness. Now we hope for the people to have heard our cries and voices and do the right thing and vote for the EFF.”

The actress made it clear her reflection post was not one she was paid for. She said it was inspired by her belief that the political party deserves a chance to fulfil the promises they've made to people all over Mzansi.

“We hope for a better way of living and better opportunities for our black people moving forward. Our land and jobs manje! Not a paid post ke le bahlali, I believe in the EFF,” she wrote.

Watch Ntando's highlight reel from her time campaigning with EFF below: