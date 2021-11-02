SNAPS | Ghosts, witches & player 001! Here's how Halloween went in SA celebville
While there was a huge debate over the relevance of Halloween to South Africans over the weekend, that didn't stop some of SA's celebrities from dressing up and celebrating the US holiday.
People like Pearl Thusi, Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane, reality TV stars Faith Nketsi and Lasizwe were among the people who didn't let naysayers stand in their way of living out their Halloween fantasies.
While other kids were living their best lives in custom, the TL came alive with the ancient debate of whether celebrities embracing Halloween is a case of “likers of things” or “being part of a global village”.
One of the people who posed the question was media personality Penny Lebyane.
“So vele u guys now u have #Halloween parties here in Sauda? U dress up for the #halloweencostume Since when? Why? What happened? Le nale #Fomo ya dilo le zinto tsa America? Angilwi l’m just asking myself question and l the only one who doesn’t understand why? Why now? Why? Why?”
So vele u guys now u have #Halloween parties here in Sauda? U dress up for the #halloweencostume Since when? Why? What happened? Le nale #Fomo ya dilo le zinto tsa America? Angilwi l’m just asking myself question and l the only one who doesn’t understand why? Why now? Why? Why?— PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) October 31, 2021
Penny's tweets were filled with mixed opinions of the celebration of the holiday and about the often risqué outfits that fill the TL in honour of the day.
However, while others where debating, others were doing.
Not only focusing on the horror aspect of the holiday, Mzansi celebs embracing the holiday did the most with their outfits which ranged from sexy witches to she-devils.
Others jumped on the recent trend of using the holiday to impersonate another celebrity you idolise. This saw Lasizwe dress up as a scary but sexy Nicki Minaj and rapper Nadia Nakai step up as Kim Kardashian at the Met earlier this year.
Pearl paid homage to Aaliyah with her take on Queen of The Damned, Akasha.
Here are their snaps below: