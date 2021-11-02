SNAPS | Ghosts, witches & player 001! Here's how Halloween went in SA celebville

While there was a huge debate over the relevance of Halloween to South Africans over the weekend, that didn't stop some of SA's celebrities from dressing up and celebrating the US holiday.

People like Pearl Thusi, Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane, reality TV stars Faith Nketsi and Lasizwe were among the people who didn't let naysayers stand in their way of living out their Halloween fantasies.

While other kids were living their best lives in custom, the TL came alive with the ancient debate of whether celebrities embracing Halloween is a case of “likers of things” or “being part of a global village”.

One of the people who posed the question was media personality Penny Lebyane.

“So vele u guys now u have #Halloween parties here in Sauda? U dress up for the #halloweencostume Since when? Why? What happened? Le nale #Fomo ya dilo le zinto tsa America? Angilwi l’m just asking myself question and l the only one who doesn’t understand why? Why now? Why? Why?”