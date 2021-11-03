‘I am only watching if Khanyi Mbau is there’ — Mzansi wants Khanyi on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Khanyi is no stranger to reality TV after debuting on BET's Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise in October last year.

The actress broke the internet in September this year when she had her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga worried about her wellbeing after she abruptly left Dubai to travel to Johannesburg without his knowledge.

Among the many videos her partner posted on Instagram speaking about their relationship, Kudzai revealed they had moved to Dubai together to “start afresh” and become global.

“I thought I'm bringing you to Dubai so we can become global So I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I do my regular work.” Kudzai said.

The actress and Kudzai have since reunited and Khanyi has leveraged on her Dubai saga with an amapiano track which she hinted could soon have a remix version.