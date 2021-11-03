TshisaLIVE

‘I am only watching if Khanyi Mbau is there’ — Mzansi wants Khanyi on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

03 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Fans think Khanyi Mbau should be cast in 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'.
Image: Instagram/ Khanyi Mbau

Actress Khanyi Mbau's fans are rooting for her to be a part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

This comes after Bravo announced on Monday that the show is heading to Dubai.

While the Dubai version promises to be exciting, the American-based cable network has not announced the cast of the reality show.

However, Mzansi already has ideas about who should be part of the cast. People took to Twitter saying they would only tune in if Khanyi, who recently left SA for Dubai, was in the show.

Take a look at the comments below:

Khanyi is no stranger to reality TV after debuting on BET's Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise in October last year.

The actress broke the internet in September this year when she had her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga worried about her wellbeing after she abruptly left Dubai to travel to Johannesburg without his knowledge.

Among the many videos her partner posted on Instagram speaking about their relationship, Kudzai revealed they had moved to Dubai together to “start afresh” and become global.

“I thought I'm bringing you to Dubai so we can become global So I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I do my regular work.” Kudzai said.

The actress and Kudzai have since reunited and Khanyi has leveraged on her Dubai saga with an amapiano track which she hinted could soon have a remix version.

TshisaLIVE
