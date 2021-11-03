‘It was so hard to watch’ — SA reacts to triggering and GBV heavy episode of ‘Uzalo’

Tweeps were sent on a whirlwind of emotions as Uzalo aired an episode last night that triggered many women's past traumas.

A painful cry for help, a woman being beaten to a pulp while others stood by and whipped their phones out to record. These are some of the scenes that are a stark reality for some women in Mzansi, a reality they were reminded of last night.

Gender-based violence (GBV) was thrust into the spotlight in the soapie when the character Njeza hit Nosipho in a fit of unstoppable rage.

As triggering as the episode might have been, tweeps were pleased the country got to see an uncensored version of GBV.

Viewers not only hailed Uzalo for the episode but also for bringing in complex issues about the matter — like how it's never just two people fighting without anyone hearing or witnessing the abuse, and how most times the witnesses decide not to get involved.

“Seeing Nosipho getting beaten up like that with everyone watching breaks my heart. People can be really heartless, I have witnessed that with my best friend being beaten by her ex and everybody decided not to get involved and just watched,” one viewer said on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions triggered by the emotional episode: