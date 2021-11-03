Lasizwe addresses EFF ‘president of LGBTQI+’ poster — sets record straight

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said though he was a receiving backlash from people, he felt it had started a necessary conversation which could help the LGBTQI+ community.

“I always get a backlash. It's just part of the game. My mission now is just to empower the LGBTQI+ community. I'm more focused on bettering the lives of the community who live in rural areas and are consistently abused and killed, and can't be themselves,” he said.

Lasizwe said he had no regrets about being politically affiliated with the EFF and that the controversy surrounding his involvement in their political campaigns will help ignite an important dialogue.

“I'm glad that Photoshop happened because that means we're going to move in a direction where the LGBTQI+ community will be recognised, especially by political parties, and we'll [one day] have an LGBTQI+ president and make sure the LBGTQI+ community is a safe community and live in a safe space.

“I'm not officially part of the EFF. I just chose to do political campaigns with the EFF because I think our current is very comfortable. I think it's time for change in this country.”