TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe addresses EFF ‘president of LGBTQI+’ poster — sets record straight

03 November 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Lasizwe is unbothered by the backlash he's received since his involvement with the EFF.
Lasizwe is unbothered by the backlash he's received since his involvement with the EFF.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza has shared that his Photoshopped face on an EFF poster has fortified his mission to create a safe space for the queer community in society.

The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Twitter to set the record straight after a picture of him Photoshopped onto an EFF poster recently went viral on social media.

“Jokes aside, someone created that EFF poster video. It’s creative but it’s not real,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said though he was a receiving backlash from people, he felt it had started a necessary conversation which could help the LGBTQI+ community.

“I always get a backlash. It's just part of the game. My mission now is just to empower the LGBTQI+ community. I'm more focused on bettering the lives of the community who  live in rural areas and are consistently abused and killed, and can't be themselves,” he said.

Lasizwe said he had no regrets about being politically affiliated with the EFF and that the controversy surrounding his involvement in their political campaigns will help ignite an important dialogue.

“I'm glad that Photoshop happened because that means we're going to move in a direction where the LGBTQI+ community will be recognised, especially by political parties, and we'll [one day] have an LGBTQI+ president and make sure the LBGTQI+ community is a safe community and live in a safe space.

“I'm not officially part of the EFF. I just chose to do political campaigns with the EFF because I think our current is very comfortable. I think it's time for change in this country.”

Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ after family business is looted

"Whether the business was or wasn't operating, it's not okay to normalise looting"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Lasizwe reveals why he would ‘never work’ with Cedric Fourie again

Lasizwe never wants to work with Cedric Fourie because "some lines shouldn't be crossed".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter

“This breaks my heart, not only because you are my brother but how a good gesture could turn so bad and we forget the intention behind Lasizwe ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' on the TL

"People were terrorising me on social media and saying I ate the 2 million and I didn't even see a cent of that 2 million,'" maintained Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021