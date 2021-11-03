POLL | Are prices too high at DJ Shimza’s Kunye event?

DJ Shimza has defended himself on social media after critics slammed the exorbitant prices of alcohol at his Kunye event.

Shimza said as a businessman, he has to consider all the expenses involved in planning an outdoor event, saying people should not expect usual retail prices at an event of that magnitude.

“This is an outdoor event with expenses from the smallest things, such as toilets, that you have to bring in. A business mind has to consider all those costs. You can’t expect to buy at Tops prices at an event. That one is not possible,” he responded to one critic on Twitter.