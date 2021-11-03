POLL | Are prices too high at DJ Shimza’s Kunye event?
DJ Shimza has defended himself on social media after critics slammed the exorbitant prices of alcohol at his Kunye event.
Shimza said as a businessman, he has to consider all the expenses involved in planning an outdoor event, saying people should not expect usual retail prices at an event of that magnitude.
“This is an outdoor event with expenses from the smallest things, such as toilets, that you have to bring in. A business mind has to consider all those costs. You can’t expect to buy at Tops prices at an event. That one is not possible,” he responded to one critic on Twitter.
The conversation started after another Twitter user who attended the event shared that she regretted attending the event because there were not enough seats and she complained about the expensive booze.
The cheapest beverages were a sugar-free Coca-Cola, water and mixers which cost R20. A cup went for R15. The most expensive beverage was Hennessey XO which retails for around R2,500. At the event it cost R5,000.
The DJ apologised to the Twitter user for her experience, saying he would do better next time.
Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 1, 2021