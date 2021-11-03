TshisaLIVE

Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged

“You can't expect to buy at Tops prices at an event, that one is not possible.”

03 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shimza came under fire for over priced drinks
Shimza came under fire for over priced drinks
Image: Instagram/Shimza

Afro house tech DJ Shimza has apologised to the Kunye festival goer who had loads to say about her experience at the highly publicised event.

From the pricey hot booze, to lack of sitting arrangements and running out of ice, these are the nitty gritty accounts via one Twitter user @Forever_Fifi who was unimpressed by the service at the event leaving her feeling like she should've gone to Konka instead.

“Should have gone to Konka instead of Kunye yesterday, do these prices even make logical sense?! Then there wasn’t sufficient seating, they should have told us to bring camp chairs because we’re at Innes free cup 2010. It was either you sat on the grass or you stood. What a mess,” she tweeted.

Shimza has come under fire for his lukewarm response to the series of tweets. Some accusing him of poor planning because the event was not his first time.

Shimza replied to her tweet, saying he will do better next time. 

“Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming,” he tweeted.

Another tweep took the chance to attack Shimza for the prices of alcohol at his events.

In his defence, Shimza replied to a tweet and said his festival was an outdoor event and every tiny detail that went into the festival needed money. He refused to promise to make them cheaper.

“This is an outdoor event with expenses from the smallest things as toilets that you have to bring in, a business mind has to consider all those costs, you can’t expect to buy at Tops prices at an event, that one is not possible.”

READ MORE

‘I don’t run Maphorisa’s Instagram’ — Maimane weighs in on Shimza and Maphorisa’s open the industry ‘feud’

Shimza invited Mmusi to his Twitter livestreaming session to clear the air on a few things, but the politician declined.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Inside DJ Shimza and Maphorisa's 'friendly fight' over uplifting upcoming artists

Maphorisa says he's not impressed with Shimza's way of building the South African music culture.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DJ Shimza believes Kunye is Mzansi's Coachella in the making — his fans agree

“Believe me, a SA version of Coachella is in the making and it’s called Kunye.”
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Not a paid post. I believe in the EFF’ — Ntando Duma makes her stance clear TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzwakhe Mbuli slams minister Nathi Mthethwa for 'tarnishing' his name TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021