Bujy Bikwa explains why he is participating in 5km walk against GBV

Bujy Bikwa says he wants to denounce misconceptions surrounding gender-based violence after his name was dragged into that conversation because of his altercation with Boity Thulo.

The media personality, who has joined the Khuzekani Madoda organisation for an anti-GBV 5km walk to take place on Sunday, told TshisaLIVE that he felt that South Africans had a false understanding of what it meant.

“I realised with me that South Africans do not have the knowledge of what GBV is. The altercation that happened between me and the other lady is that everybody thinks the fight happened because I attacked her because she was female, not knowing that she attacked me first and called me all derogatory names and consistently reminded me that I am a male, she must hit and I must take the beating,” he claimed.

This comes after Bujy faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm early in October after he got into a brawl with Boity. Boity had released an official statement — which she has since deleted — on her Instagram, labelling the incident as gender-based violence.

“What shocked me the most was that when I came out of prison seven days after feeling so bad for throwing that glass and saying that I could've chosen to be a better person, one of the journalists in court said that the statement she released was that she was a victim of GBV. I cried so badly.”

Tweeps reacted to the news of the anti-GBV initiative saying that it was inappropriate and absurd.